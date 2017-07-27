Smartphone shipments in China fall in 2Q17, says Canalys

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 27 July 2017]

After six consecutive quarters of growth, smartphone shipments in China fell 3% on year to 113 million units in the second quarter of 2017, according to Canalys.

Huawei shipped over 23 million units to lead China's smartphone market for the second quarter in a row, Canalys indicated. Oppo shipped just over 21 million units in the second quarter, and had to settle for second place despite growing 37% on year. Vivo held onto third place, shipping just over 16 million units, losing ground on the leading pair during the quarter.

Xiaomi was the standout vendor as it overtook Apple to take fourth place in China's smartphone market during the second quarter of 2017, Canalys said. Xiaomi shipped just under 15 million smartphones in China, up more than 60% sequentially.

"Xiaomi still offers the best value in the Chinese market, and it remains the preferred choice for price-conscious consumers. The online channel continues to be a key route to market for Xiaomi and this quarter saw it take the lead in the 618 online sales events across online retail platforms, such as JD.com and Tmall," said Canalys research analyst Lucio Chen. "Redmi has had strong uptake in the mid-tier, going head to head with Oppo's A series and Vivo's Y series. Xiaomi's growing network of 'experience stores' will pose a threat to Oppo's and Vivo's offline dominance, while showcasing the design and build quality of its devices."

Five of the 10 leading vendors, including Apple, Samsung and Meizu, suffered annual shipment declines in the second quarter. "China's smartphone market continues to consolidate. The top five brands accounted for almost three quarters of shipments, with the top four all growing and adding 10% to their cumulative share compared with the same quarter a year ago," said Canalys research analyst Hattie He. "Adopting a diverse channel strategy is key to success in China, as competition has intensified in online and offline channels, resulting in many vendors losing market share quickly. Huawei and Xiaomi have strong online brands, and are now rapidly growing their offline channels. Oppo and Vivo face greater pressure on their mid-range from Redmi and Honor. The failure to establish online channels will slow the momentum of these rising stars."