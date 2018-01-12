Qualcomm delivers integrated far-field smart audio reference platform for Amazon Alexa

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Qualcomm Technologies International has announced that the Qualcomm Smart Audio Platform has been qualified by Amazon for the Alexa Voice Service (AVS). This reference platform incorporates the hardware and software building-blocks required to facilitate rapid commercialization of smart speaker and networked audio solutions.

Key features of the Qualcomm Smart Audio Platform include 6-microphone far-field voice and always-ready wake-word detection for voice activation, integrated Hi-Fi audio playback and post-processing algorithms for premium sound quality, Qualcomm AllPlay multi-room networking solution for whole-home synchronized audio streaming, and advanced application processing capabilities for a customizable and responsive user experience.

"Demand for voice control in the home, workplace and even automobiles is rapidly gaining traction, and the Amazon Alexa Voice Service has been instrumental in establishing this new category," said Anthony Murray, senior vice president and general manager, voice and music, Qualcomm Technologies International. "We are pleased to be the first fully certified single vendor end-to-end AVS platform and to be able to combine our proven audio capabilities into a fully integrated smart speaker reference platform with AVS to meet the requirements of customers seeking to rapidly create innovative, voice-controlled smart speakers and networked audio products."

"We have been delighted to work with Qualcomm to facilitate the integration of the Alexa experience onto their smart speaker platform," said Priya Abani, director, Alexa Voice Service, Amazon. "This will enable device makers to more quickly and easily build voice-enabled products, bringing more delightful voice experiences to customers."

Key features of the Qualcomm Smart Audio Platform include: Quad-Core ARM A53 processor; integrated Qualcomm Hexagon Audio DSP; dual band 802.11ac Wi-Fi (1x1 and 2x2 options); Bluetooth 4.2 + Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE); embedded Linux for an open development ecosystem; Qualcomm Voice UI suite far-field voice 6-microphone technology; support for the Amazon Alexa Voice Service; AllPlay networked audio solution (multi-room, multi-channel); audio playback from a wide range of industry audio codecs including MP3, AAC, OggVorbis, FLAC, AIFF, WAV, PCM, ALAC; high-performance Bluetooth/Wi-Fi coexistence for optimal audio performance.

The Qualcomm Smart Audio development kit with support for the Amazon Alexa Voice Service is in production now. The solution is being showcased at CES 2018.