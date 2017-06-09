Asustek to launch ZenFone 4 smartphones at end of July

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Asustek Computer will unveil its long awaited ZenFone 4-series smartphones at the end of July 2017, almost three months behind its original schedule due to a design overhaul and efficiency upgrades, according to company CEO Jerry Shen.

The ZenFone 4 family will come with competitive prices, and is hoped to turn around Asustek's money-losing smartphone business starting the third quarter, Shen said.

Asustek's smartphone operations will still suffer net operating losses in the first half of 2017 but are likely to swing back to profitability for the whole year, Shen stated.

For the upcoming ZenFone 4 series, the company will launch the mainstream 5.5-inch model initially, and then enrich the product line with different sizes later. In the Taiwan market, the 5.5-inch model will carry a price tag of below NT$15,000 (US$498) unlocked.

Asustek will unveil its next-generation smartphone, tentatively dubbed ZenFone 5, at around MWC 2018, Shen revealed.

Meanwhile, the company plans to launch its ZenFone AR smartphone in the Taiwan market on June 14, priced at NT$25,000. The ZenFone AR supports Google Tango AR and Daydream AR.