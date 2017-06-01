Asustek, HP and Lenovo develop mobile PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chips

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 1 June 2017]

At the ongoing Computex trade show in Taipei, Qualcomm has announced that Asustek Computer, Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Lenovo are the first OEMs to develop mobile PCs powered by its Snapdragon 835 mobile PC platform featuring an integrated X16 Gigabit LTE modem.

Asustek, HP and Lenovo are set to each produce sleek, thin and fanless PCs running Windows 10 with LTE connectivity for an always connected, on the go experience, Qualcomm said. Coupled with the 10nm leading node efficiency of the Snapdragon 835 mobile PC platform, these devices will feature beyond all-day battery life, the company added.

Qualcomm indicated its Snapdragon 835 SoC built into the mobile PC platform features the Qualcomm Kryo 280 CPU, Adreno 540 GPU and Hexagon 682 DSP to manage separate heterogenous workloads. The Snapdragon 835 provides devices with superior thermal handling and greater power efficiency, enabling fanless designs with longer battery life, attributed to it being on the leading 10nm process node, Qualcomm claimed.

With an integrated Snapdragon X16 Gigabit LTE modem, devices will be able to support peak download speeds of up to 1Gbps, Qualcomm noted. The Snapdragon 835 mobile PC platform will also feature 2x2 802.11ac MU-MIMO for optimal Wi-Fi connectivity on the go.

"We are thrilled that OEMs are sharing our vision to bring the Windows 10 experience to the ARM ecosystem, powered by Qualcomm Technologies," said Matt Barlow, corporate VP of Windows marketing at Microsoft, in a statement from Qualcomm. "This collaboration offers consumers something new and that they have been craving, the best of a mobile computing experience with the best of Windows 10, all in one thin, light, connected device."

In addition, Qualcomm issued a separate release announcing its Snapdragon 835 mobile platform will power the Essential Phone, the debut product of Essential Products, founded by Android creator Andy Rubin. The Snapdragon 835 has its package size reduced by up to 35% and power usage by up to 25% compared to the previous generation flagship processor, allowing more space to house the large 3040mAh battery and significantly improved battery life. With Qualcomm's Adreno 540 GPU, the SoC delivers up to 25% faster graphics rendering compared to Adreno 530 to allows users to enjoy a 360-degree immersive visual capture experience.

Joe Tate, VP of hardware for Essential, said "We believe that premium materials and true craftsmanship shouldn't be just for the few. With the help of Qualcomm's advanced mobile technology inventions, we are able to create a smartphone in which the premium performance on the inside matches the durable and aesthetic look and feel of the outside. To go along with the titanium bezel, ceramic back and Gorilla Glass 5, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform provides users with the perfect blend of power, battery life and advanced features they come to expect in an innovative, flagship device."