MSI, Asustek to tie in 2017 gaming notebook shipments

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 June 2017]

As worldwide consumer demand for notebooks remains in decline, most PC brand vendors have turned their focuses to the gaming sector. Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International (MSI) were the top-2 vendors in the gaming notebook market in 2016 and despite fierce competitions from existing players and newcomers MSI is expected to see its gaming notebook shipments rising 30% on year to reach 1.1 million units in 2017, catching up with the expected volume shipped by Asustek Computer, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Worldwide gaming notebook shipments are expected to grow 600,000 units on year in 2017, increasing from 4.5 million units in 2016 to around 5.1 million. Although the increased volume will not be a lot, gaming notebook vendors are still aggressively releasing new products for the market because of their high ASPs, which translate into large profits.

Vendors including Lenovo, Razer, Dell, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Samsung Electronics, Asustek Computer, MSI, Acer, Gigabyte Technology and regional vendors in China, Europe and North America, have all been pushing new gaming products recently.

During a recent interview, Gigabyte also revealed about the same amount of shipments for 2016's gaming notebook market. However, Gigabyte was less optimistic about the growth in 2017 and expects the market to have only a single-digit percentage on-year growth since gaming notebook's pricing is already approaching its bottom margin and will thus limited consumers' demand.

Gigabyte said that the gaming notebook market in the past few years have seen 15-20% growth annually, but this was the result of what Gigabyte call a change in definition since overall notebook shipments have not seen any growths at all. Since the standard for a gaming notebook has been dropping every year, shipment volume has been picking up, but in the expensive of demand for some other notebook products.

A couple weeks ago, Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings has reportedly invested more than U$50 million in US-based gaming product vendor Razer via its affiliate Horizons Ventures, showing the gaming is no longer just a niche sector in the PC market, but a target with profit potential for international investors.

The 4.5 million units of gaming notebook shipments in 2016 were models that are equipped with one or two Nvidia's discrete graphics card that has a level of GeForce GTX 1060 or above. Asustek's shipments under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) gaming series and MSI's gaming notebook volumes were both at around 850,000 units in 2016. However, after adding shipments of its non-ROG series multimedia models with a GeForce GTX 1060 and above graphics card, Asustek's actual shipments of gaming notebooks reached around 1.2 million units. Strong shipments and competitive product lineups allow Asustek and MSI to stay as the top-2 and earn more than half of the overall profits from the sector.

Because of its strong profit performance, MSI has been the major target of gaming PC vendors to snatch some market shares from in the past few years. However, MSI still managed to fend off its competitors and acquired advantages in many countries in Europe and North America, which tend to have better acceptance of high ASP products. In Germany, the UK and France, MSI is the current leading gaming notebook vendor.

In China's gaming notebook market, which contributes nearly 40% of worldwide shipments, MSI has a far inferior shipment performance than Lenovo and Asustek, but the vendor was still able to achieve shipments and profits at a level similar to that of Asustek overall.

In the first half, MSI had a strong first quarter in terms of revenues, but the amount is expected to drop slightly in the second quarter and the company's revenue ratio for the first and second halves of 2017 is expected to reach 45:55. With a target of shipping 1.1 million gaming notebooks in 2017, the business is expected to contribute over NT$4 billion in profits to boost the company's EPS to above NT$6.

In 2016, MSI's net profits were NT$4.89 billion, up more than 30% on year and EPS were NT$5.79. The company achieved profits in the first quarter thanks to income from currency exchange as well as stable profits from its notebook and motherboard/graphics card businesses and had EPS of NT$1.63.

Meanwhile, Asustek has recently announced to start business reorganization and will establish a new business unit handling its gaming products under the System Product business group. The company will also appoint the head of its tablet business to manage the new unit.

Gigabyte also had a similar issue for its gaming product's marketing. Previously, Gigabyte's strategy for Aorus was to have it act as an independent brand, separated from Gigabyte and each department would handle its Aorus-brand products' R&D and marketing independently. However, such a strategy scattered Aorus' marketing force and Gigabyte's strong brand recognition in the motherboard and graphics card markets did not benefit the performances or market recognition of its smaller product lines much.

As a result, for 2017 Gigabyte has made Aorus its official gaming sub-brand and also established a team to handle all Aorus branded products' marketing, hoping such a strategy will improve the company's product recognition in the market.