Computex 2017: Asustek shows new members for its ZenBook and VivoBook

Asustek Computer chairman Jonney Shih took the stage at today’s Computex 2017 press event to present the company's new notebook lineup of thin-and-light ZenBook and VivoBook.
The thin-and-light models showcased on stage included the ZenBook Flip S (UX370), an ultra-thin convertible notebook, the ZenBook 3 Deluxe (UX490), featuring a 14-inch display; the ZenBook Pro (UX550), featuring an ultra-thin design, but with professional-grade specifications; the VivoBook S15, featuring a 15.6-inch display in a 14-inch-class chassis; and the VivoBook Pro 15, with high specifications .
The new notebook lineup includes support for many new Windows 10 features - including Windows Ink, Windows Hello, Cortana and Modern Standby to boost productivity.
Asustek ZenBook 3 Deluxe ultra-thin notebook
Photo: Company