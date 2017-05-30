Taipei, Thursday, June 1, 2017 12:27 (GMT+8)
Computex 2017: Asustek shows new members for its ZenBook and VivoBook
Press release, May 30; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

Asustek Computer chairman Jonney Shih took the stage at today’s Computex 2017 press event to present the company's new notebook lineup of thin-and-light ZenBook and VivoBook.

The thin-and-light models showcased on stage included the ZenBook Flip S (UX370), an ultra-thin convertible notebook, the ZenBook 3 Deluxe (UX490), featuring a 14-inch display; the ZenBook Pro (UX550), featuring an ultra-thin design, but with professional-grade specifications; the VivoBook S15, featuring a 15.6-inch display in a 14-inch-class chassis; and the VivoBook Pro 15, with high specifications .

The new notebook lineup includes support for many new Windows 10 features - including Windows Ink, Windows Hello, Cortana and Modern Standby to boost productivity.

Asustek ZenBook 3 Deluxe ultra-thin notebook

Asustek ZenBook 3 Deluxe ultra-thin notebook
Photo: Company

