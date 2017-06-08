Taipei, Friday, June 9, 2017 01:43 (GMT+8)
Asustek chairman expects performance improvement in 2H17
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 June 2017]

Asustek Computer hosted an investors conference on June 7 where chairman Jonney Shih said the company has not been performing well since the end of 2016, but the second quarter should be the bottom of 2017. Shih noted that operations should start seeing a recovery in the second half due to the company's recent business re-organization.

Asustek had consolidated revenues of NT$466.8 billion (US$15.78 billion) for 2016, down slightly by 1% on year, and net profits of NT$19.6 billion. Shih also noted that the company achieved 90% of its shipment targets for 2016.

Sources from the upstream supply chain pointed out that in addition to Asustek's tablet business, which experienced losses and a re-organization in 2016, the company's smartphone and notebook businesses also had weaker-than-expected performance. The company's smartphone shipments and profits were both seriously hurt by product launch delays in 2016, while its notebook business experienced fierce competition from Micro-Star International (MSI) in the gaming sector, and saw difficulties penetrating into the enterprise sector, the sources noted.

Despite its weak performances in certain product groups, Asustek still enjoyed stable profits from businesses including motherboards, graphics cards and monitors, and steady non-operating income, the sources added.

Shih noted that the company started feeling fierce challenges in the first quarter and therefore has decided to perform a re-organization to make operations more efficient. Meanwhile, the company is also adjusting its product mix and business strategy to meet the latest industry trends and consumer demands, and will take more aggressive action on the adoption and development of artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Commenting on its competitors, Shih noted that Lenovo is also facing some challenges while MSI has already caught up with Asustek in the gaming sector. Asustek will focus on pushing new innovations to strengthen its gaming product competitiveness.

Asustek's net profits were NT$3.65 billion in the first quarter, down 26% sequentially and 12% on year, and EPS was only NT$4.90, the new 23 quarter low. Some market watchers expect Asustek's second-quarter revenues to suffer 10-12% sequential decline.

Asustek chairman Jonney Shih expects improving 2H17

Asustek chairman Jonney Shih expects improving 2H17
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, June 2017

