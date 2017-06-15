Taipei, Saturday, June 17, 2017 03:34 (GMT+8)
Micro LED most likely to be used in 50-inch and above displays initially
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

Micro LED technology will most likely be adopted for 50-inch and above displays with resolution of 50dpi initially, founder and chairman Chen Li-yi for Taiwan-based Mikro Mesa Technology said at a technological symposium on Micro LED displays held by the Taiwan Electronic Equipment Industry Association.

Mikro Mesa has been developing Micro LED technology for more than three years and hold 12 US patents regarding the technology, Chen said.

While OLED panels are unlikely to replace TFT-LCD panels to become mainstream for the time being due to much higher production costs, production costs for 50-inch and above Micro LED panels stands a chance of being about 60% that of TFT-LCD panels mainly because about 70% of TFT-LCD equipment can be used to produce Micro LED panels, Chen explained.

However, there are many technological problems, mainly in residual fine particles and AOI (automated optical inspection), to be solved before commercial application can begin, Chen indicated. Through continued R&D efforts, the likelihood of success of Micro LED technology has risen from 5% a few years ago to 90% at present, and success is expected in two years, Chen noted.

At the technological symposium, 57% of attendees held the opinion that Micro LED technology is likely to be commercialized in three years starting with smartwatches.

