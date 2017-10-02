Commentary: Will micro LED feature on Apple devices?

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 2 October 2017]

Apple has unveiled Apple Watch Series 3 characterized by a built-in eSIM (embedded SIM) chip which independently connects the device with LTE networks for voice communications and playing Apple Music without via iPhone. However, Apple Watch 3 still faces a challenge: high power consumption for screen display.

Micro LED panels have advantages of low power consumption, high resolution, quick response and high luminance. Micro LED panels consume 90% less powr than LCD and 50% less than OLED. Micro LED could be the best solution of power consumption problem for Apple Watch.

Through acquiring US-based LuxVue Technology, Apple has acquired patented micro LED technology, especially that for mass transfer. In February 2017, Apple acquired a patent of fingerprint recogniton on micro LED panels via LuxVue, signaling Apple's continued R&D of micro LED technology. But some reports have claimed that Apple, after LuxVue encountered bottlenecks in mass transfer, has withdrawn some of its technological staff working at a micro LED lab in northern Taiwan.

While Taiwan-based PlayNitride plans to kick off trial production of micro LED panels in the fourth quarter of 2017, there are many problems to solve for making such production at low cost and high yield rates. But many industry experts believe Apple, thanks to its abundant resources, is way ahead of small startups in micro LED development.

It is uncertain whether Applewill move towards commercialization of micro LED technology, as there are still many certainities in this market segment. But equipment vendors contine to release manufactguring tools for micro LED. For example, Germany-based MOCVD vendor Aixtron SE has unveiled AIX G5+C set for making 8-inch micro LED epitaxial wafers. Aixtron claims that AIX G5+C is able to keep uniform wavelength at deviation of only ±1nm and minimize the number of defect micro LED chips to 10-20.

Industry experts generally think after yield rates and accurate positioning in mass transfer are hiked to certain levels, micro LED panels are likely to made available for small- to medium-size mniche applications initially, such as smartwatches. This is because smart watches require relatively fewer pixels and mid-level pixel density and micro LED display is superior to LCD and OLED display in standby time and outdoor legibility. In addition, production cost for micro LED panels for smartwatches is comparatively acceptable based on the present micro LED development.