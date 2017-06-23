Taipei, Saturday, June 24, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
Small-size Micro LED applications may emerge in 1-2 years, says Epistar chairman
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

Application of Micro LED technology to small-size devices including smart wearables, VR and AR devices is likely to emerge in one to two years, while large-size devices may emerge three to five years later, according to chairman Lee Biing-jye for LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar.

LED chips used in fine pixel pitch LED displays range from 200-micron to 300-micron in size, while Micro LED chips stand at 20-30-micron, Epistar president Jou Ming-jiunn said. Epistar is developing Mini LED technology with chip sizes of 100-150-micron and is in talks with China- and South Korea-based clients, Jou noted. Epistar regards Mini LED as a transitional technology between fine pitch LEDs to Micro LEDs, Jou indicated.

Among enterprises engaged in development of Micro LED technology, US-based ones are inclined to apply the technology to wearables, VR and AR devices initially and then smartphones, while Asia-based ones, such as Samsung Electronics, a targeting large-size devices such as TVs, Jou noted.

Epistar plans to produce 6-inch Micro LED epitaxial wafers, and possibly Micro LED chips, Jou said. While Epistar's existing equipment produces 4-inch LED epitaxial wafers, in can be modified for production of 6-inch Micro LED epitaxial wafers, Jou indicated.

