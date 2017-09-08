Micro LED chip production not as difficult as expected, says PlayNitride chairman

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 September 2017]

Many observers originally thought it would take at least three years for Micro LED displays to become available in market due to technological bottlenecks, but judging from the present development, Micro LED production is not as difficult as originally expected, according to Charles Li, chairman and CEO of Taiwan-based Micro LED maker PlayNitride.

PlayNitride aims to start trial production of Micro LED in the second half of 2017, Li said.

While the process of mass transferring Micro LEDs has often been cited as a major volume production barrier, PlayNitride has attained lab yield rates of over 99% in mass transferring and placing Micro LED chips, Li noted.

It takes about 10 seconds to mass transfer 200,000 Micro LED chips in laboratory and based on the speed, it will take 10 minutes to produce a 5-inch Micro LED smartphone panel, Li indicated. The key factor affecting Micro LED panel production has shifted from how to break through the technological bottlenecks to how to decrease production cost, Li noted.

A Micro LED smartphone panel is estimated to cost about US$300, much higher than AMOLED's US$70-80 and LCD's US$15, Li said. Therefore, it is difficult to use Micro LED panels in smartphones for the time being, Li noted. For commercializing Micro LED technology, it is necessary to seek feasible application in terms of cost, such as smartwatches, automotive transparent displays and VR (virtual reality)/AR (augmented reality) devices, Li indicated.

Micro LED chip sizes are about 1% of those of LED chips. Micro LED's structural arrays allow pixel pitches to be reduced to micrometer level, making it easily for Micro LED displays to reach resolutions over 1,500ppi, much higher than 400ppi for Retina LCD displays.

For use as displays, Micro LED chips must be in mass transfer repeatedly. There are several technologies for such repeated mass transfer. US-based LuxVue Technology, which has been acquired by Apple, owns a technology patent for mass transfer based on static absorption. US-based eLux, of which Foxconn Electronics and Sharp are shareholders, applies fluid dynamics to mass transfer. Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has developed mass transfer technology based on electromagnetic absorption.