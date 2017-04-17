Epistar may begin production of Mini LED chips in 2H17

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 April 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar is likely to begin production of Mini LED chips with sizes of about 100-micron through cooperation with international clients in the second half of 2017. The Mini LED chips will be used in large displays, according to the company.

Epistar has been performing R&D of Micro LED chips for a while and has reached target specifications in the lab, but there are problems with yield rates and stability that need to be solved before starting production.

The time-frame for Micro LED chips to come into commercial application hinges on production costs, according to Epistar president Jou Ming-jiunn. Use of Micro LED chips in high-end fine pixel pitch LED displays may begin in 2017, but use in TVs or smartphones will depend on whether costs can be lowered, Jou noted.

For use in fine pixel pitch LED displays, chip packaging sizes have been reduced to 0.5mm by 0.5mm, and the smallest size could be 0.4mm by 0.4mm, Jou said. Opportunities for further reduction in size to reach higher resolutions lie in Micro LED technology, Jou noted.

According to industry sources, Micro LED chip applications will fall in two main segments: smart wearables and mobile devices, and large displays as led by Sony. Sony showcased a Crystal LED Integrated Structure large display at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in January, while Samsung Electronics has unveiled its 445-inch (10.3m by 5.4m) 4K Samsung Cinema Screen with brightness of 500nits specifically for use in movie theaters and will test the screen in South Korea and the US in the second half of 2017, the sources indicated.