Taipei, Monday, July 31, 2017 18:03 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Mini LED may be used in automotive displays beginning 2H18
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

Along with increasing use of in-car central information displays, heads-up displays and dashboard displays, sizes of automotive displays will increase from about 5-inch to 8-10-inch and, due to advantages of flexible shapes and curved designs, as well as less power consumption, Mini LED chips are likely to be used in 10- to 13-inch automotive multi-display panels beginning the second half of 2018, according to industry sources.

Mini LED chips, regarded as a precursor to Micro LED chips, range from 100-200-micron in size with commercial production expected to begin in 1-2 years, the sources said.

According to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting, about 36 million automotive display panels were shipped globally in the first quarter of 2017, growing 11.3% on year. Japan Display was the largest supplier, followed by Taiwan-based Innolux and China-based Tianma Micro-electronics and BOE Technology.

UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link