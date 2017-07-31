Mini LED may be used in automotive displays beginning 2H18

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

Along with increasing use of in-car central information displays, heads-up displays and dashboard displays, sizes of automotive displays will increase from about 5-inch to 8-10-inch and, due to advantages of flexible shapes and curved designs, as well as less power consumption, Mini LED chips are likely to be used in 10- to 13-inch automotive multi-display panels beginning the second half of 2018, according to industry sources.

Mini LED chips, regarded as a precursor to Micro LED chips, range from 100-200-micron in size with commercial production expected to begin in 1-2 years, the sources said.

According to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting, about 36 million automotive display panels were shipped globally in the first quarter of 2017, growing 11.3% on year. Japan Display was the largest supplier, followed by Taiwan-based Innolux and China-based Tianma Micro-electronics and BOE Technology.