Taiwan makers hold mixed views of Micro LED feasibility

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 June 2017]

Robert Yek, chairman for LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics, and David Su, chairman for vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics are optimistic about Micro LED applications. But Mark Chen, president for LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Genesis Photonics, and Sandy Liaw, chairman for LED packaging service provider Bright Led Electronics are conservative about the feasibility of the technology's commercial application.

Sony unveiled a 970cm (W) by 270cm (H) CLEDIS (crystal LED integrated structure) 8K display at Consumer Electronics Show 2017 in early January, with the display being a seamless mosaic of 144 45.3cm x 40.3cm Micro LED display modules. Sonly plans to offer CLEDIS 8k displays for sale in 2017, with price for a 220-inch model set at JPY120 million (US$1.03 million), sources said.

Production of Micro LED panels hinges on availability of precision manufacturing equipment of which development is expected to be fruitful in five years and then such panels will come into commercial use, Yeh said. Micro LED panels will be unable to compete with fine pixel pitch LED displays in cost but are likely to be adopted for smartphones and smart wearable devices, Yeh indicated.

Taiwan TFT-LCD and LED industries have globally strong technological capability and thus stand a good chance of developing Micro LED technology, Su noted. Lextar has set up an experimental line Micro LED R&D, Su said.

Chen is skeptical about the feasibility and yield rates for massive transfer involved in production of Micro LED panels, and thinks Micro LED panels will not be competitive in cost with AMOLED panels for use in smartphones.

Liaw thinks that volume production of Micro LED panels is unfeasible for the time being due to technological bottlenecks.