Mikro Mesa, ITRI developing micro LED panels

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

Taiwan-based Mikro Mesa Technology is developing 55-inch micro LED TV panels, while Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories (EOSRL) under government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is developing micro LED ultra-fine pixel pitch indoor displays through cooperation with driver IC designer Macroblock.

EOSRL said the micro LED panels it is developing are made from chips sized 70-80 micrometers and will be used to make 60- to 100-inch indoor displays. With trial production scheduled for fourth-quarter 2017 and a factory to be completed at the end of the year, volume production of micro LED panels will begin in 2018, EOSRL indicated.

Integrating LED and LCD technologies, micro LED panels stand a chance of being used in large-size displays as well as small-size ones, such as VR (virtual reality)/AR (augmented reality) devices, Mikro Mesa chairman Chen Li-yi said. Since OLEDs are increasingly used in small-size devices, micro LED's small-size applications will face price competition from the former, Chen explained.

Micro LED panel developers are under pressure to launch their products for niche markets as soon as possible, as OLED competitors Samsung Display, LG Display and others in China are expanding production capacities, with 15-22 OLED lines to be added over the next few years, according to industry sources. And OLED applications are being extended from small- to medium-size devices to TVs, reducing room for micro LED panels.

For large-size displays such as TVs, micro LED panels may replace LCD if they offer higher performance-price ratios, Chen noted.

Chen said 55-inch micro LED panels are competitive in production cost. If yield rates exceed 80%, production cost for a 55-inch micro LED panel is only 70% of that for an LCD equivalent, said Chen, adding it is 90% in the UHD segment.

Technological improvements have allowed Mikro Mesa to shorten the time taken in mass-transferring micro LED chips from 4-inch epitaxial wafers to substrates of 55-inch Micro LED panels from seven hours originally to 7.5 minutes, Chen said. Capacity of producing 17 55-inch micro LED panels per minute - equivalent to an 8.5G LCD line - entails investment of NT$15.4 billion (US$510 million), much lower than that for existing LCD fab, Chen indicated.

Micro LED panel production still faces technological problems, including mass transfer, residual fine particles, AOI (automated optical inspection) and electrical characterization, Chen said.