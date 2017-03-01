Taipei, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 16:47 (GMT+8)
Mikro Mesa setting up Micro LED lab in China
Rebecca Kuo, Chongqing; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

Taiwan-based Mikro Mesa Technology is setting up a Micro LED panel laboratory in Chongqing City, western China, through cooperation with China-based TFT-LCD panel maker Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics Technology, with completion scheduled for October 2017, according to company founder Chen Li-yi.

Mikro Mesa has been in R&D of Micro LED technology for more than three years and has obtained 12 US patents, Chen said.

Completion of the laboratory is equivalent to reaching 80% of preparation for producing Micro LED panels, Chen noted. Mikro Mesa plans to finish development of panchromatic Micro LED panels in 2018, Chen said.

Micro LED panels feature much higher brightness and color saturation than OLED panels and production cost for the former is only half of the latter's. In comparison with TFT-LCD panels, Micro LED panels consume only 1/10 of power. In addition, Micro LED panels can be flexible and transparent.

Since 70% of TFT-LCD panel manufacturing processes can be used in Micro LED, TFT-LCD makers can save much investment in production of Micro LED panels, Chen indicated.

Micro LED panels will be competitive in cost for use in 55-inch and above TVs and are suitable for use in smart wearable, VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) devices, Chen noted.

Mikro Mesa founder Chen Li-yi

Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, March 2017

