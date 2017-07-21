Quasi-Micro LED expected to be used in 2018, says LEDinside

As there are technological bottlenecks in commercializing Micro LED technology, especially that in mass transfer, quasi-Micro LED chips are expected to be used in displays in 2018 as interim solution before breakthrough is achieved in mass transfer technology, according to LEDinside.
Quasi-Micro LED chips are about 150-micron in size, larger than sub-100-micron Micro LED chips, LEDinside said.
Many companies and research organizations have been in R&D of mass transfer technology which is key to producing Micro LED chips, including LuxVue Technology (acquired by Apple), eLux, VueReal, X-Celeprint, CEA-Leti, Sony, OKI as well as Taiwan-based PalyNitride, Mikro Mesa Technology and Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).
LEDinside said Micro LED technology is likely to be initially applied to indoor displays, smartwatches and wrist bands