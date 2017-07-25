KIMM succeeds in producing Micro LED panels using roll-to-roll transfer technology

Amy Fan, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

The Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials (KIMM) under South Korea's Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning on July 24 announced that it has succeeded in production of Micro LED panels using roll-to-roll transfer technology, according to South Korea-based media reports.

Roll-to-roll transfer technology is used to transfer Si-TFT devices onto substrates and then transfer LED devices onto the same substrates to form active matrix (AM) Micro LED panels. According to the Department of Applied Nanomechanics under KIMM, the technology can hike Micro LED panel luminous efficiency three-fold and reduce power consumption by 50%.

KIMM is poised to license six patents concerning roll-to-roll transfer technology to South Korea-based LED maker Lumens to kick off trial volume production.