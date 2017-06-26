Taipei, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 20:21 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: OLEDoS a display solution for HMD VR devices
Ricky Tu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 26 June 2017]

For the three main technologies - OLED, OLEDoS (OLED on CMOS) and Micro LED - applied currently for the development of display products for use in head-mounted display (HMD) virtual reality devices, OLEDoS is superior than the other two technologies in terms of resolution accuracy and accountability for mass production as OLEDoS panels use silicon wafers as backplanes, which can reach a better degree of miniaturization, although its material costs still need to be improved, according to Digitimes Research.

OLEDoS panels also perform better that OLED and Micro LED for reducing the dizziness caused when using VR devices to view objects in short distances as OLEDoS panels have a high screen refresh frequency, Digitimes Research said.

Since ordinary OLED use thin-film transistors made of glass substrates as backplanes, the miniaturization process of TFT products is rather limited, and therefore the accuracy of the display resolution of OLED panels cannot reach the requirements set for VR devices.

While Micro LED technology is able to roll out panels with micro-grade pixel pitch, there are technological bottlenecks in mass transfer of micro LED chips onto glass or silicon substrates, therefore affecting its yield rates and its accountability for mass production at present.

While the OLEDoS technology is emerging as a fine display resolution for HMD VR devices, it remains to be seen whether the production costs of OLEDoS panels can be further reduced as it is becoming increasingly important to bring down the prices of VR devices for raking up their popularity.

