Handset all-screen panel shipments to reach 230 million units in 2017

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Global shipments of handset-use all-screen 18:9 panels are expected to reach 230 million units in 2017 with Samsung Display accounting for a 60% share of the segment, according to a recent report released by market research firm Sigmaintell.

Of the 2017 shipments, nearly 200 million units are made available in the second half of the year, said the report.

Samsung Display's shipments of all-screen displays in 2017 are expected to reach 137 million units, thanks to orders mainly from Samsung Electronics and Apple. China-based Tianma Micro-electronics will rank second with shipments of 24 million units for a 10% share, followed by AU Optronics (AUO) with 17 million units and BOE Technology with 12 million units.

Shipments of large-size all-screen panels, notably 5.7-inch HD+ (1,440 by 720 pixels) and 5.99-inch FHD+ (2,160 by 1,080 pixels) models, have been gaining momentum, said the report.

With all major smartphone vendors aggressively promoting all-screen models, the penetration rate of all-screen smartphones to total global smartphone shipments is expected to climb to 40% in 2018, according to an industry estimate.

Penetration rate of all-screen smartphones increasing

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2017