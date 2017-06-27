Taipei, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 20:21 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Yield rates, OLED supply may be key in new iPhone shipments
Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Industry sources have predicted shipments of upcoming iPhones could be interrupted, with yield rates at assembly plants and the supply of OLED panels likely to become issues.

The latest speculation comes even though chipset suppliers have begun delivering related parts to the iPhone supply in the second quarter, and iPhone assemblers Foxconn Electronics, Pegatron and Wistron have been stepping up efforts to recruit more workers for their assembly lines in China, said the sources.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) also saw its revenues surge 20% sequentially in May, partly driven by shipments of A11 processors to Apple, the sources indicated.

While Samsung Display has promised to fully support Apple with regards to the supply of OLED panels, only 3-4 million OLED-based new iPhone devices will be ready for shipping before the new smartphones are unveiled at a product event slated for September, the sources estimated.

Judging from the current supply of OLED panels, it will be difficult for Apple to ship up to 50-60 million OLED-based new iPhones in 2017, the sources indicated.

Realtime news

  • Trend Micro sets up venture capital fund

    IT + CE | 1h 43min ago

  • China smartphone vendors ramping orders at IC firms

    Before Going to Press | 2min ago

  • Genius Electronic Optical shareholders decide not to deal out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | 29min ago

  • Strong RF chip demand to buoy supplier 2017 revenues

    Before Going to Press | 50min ago

  • Panel makers and related component suppliers gearing up for robust demand for 18:9 smartphone displays

    Before Going to Press | 1h ago

  • Taiwan to invest over NT$200 billion in AI and digital infrastructure

    Before Going to Press | 1h 22min ago

  • Global solar glass market in 2017 valued at US$4.38 billion, says MarketsandMarkets

    Before Going to Press | 1h 36min ago

  • 126 million smart wearable devices to ship globally in 2017, says IDC

    Before Going to Press | 2h 24min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link