Yield rates, OLED supply may be key in new iPhone shipments

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Industry sources have predicted shipments of upcoming iPhones could be interrupted, with yield rates at assembly plants and the supply of OLED panels likely to become issues.

The latest speculation comes even though chipset suppliers have begun delivering related parts to the iPhone supply in the second quarter, and iPhone assemblers Foxconn Electronics, Pegatron and Wistron have been stepping up efforts to recruit more workers for their assembly lines in China, said the sources.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) also saw its revenues surge 20% sequentially in May, partly driven by shipments of A11 processors to Apple, the sources indicated.

While Samsung Display has promised to fully support Apple with regards to the supply of OLED panels, only 3-4 million OLED-based new iPhone devices will be ready for shipping before the new smartphones are unveiled at a product event slated for September, the sources estimated.

Judging from the current supply of OLED panels, it will be difficult for Apple to ship up to 50-60 million OLED-based new iPhones in 2017, the sources indicated.