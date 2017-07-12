Taipei, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
China smartphone vendors ramping a-Si LCD panel orders
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Demand for smartphone-use a-Si TFT LCD panels has bounced recently, notably from China-based smartphone vendors, including Vivo and Xiaomi Technology, according to Taiwan-based supply chain makers.

Demand for a-Si TFT LCD panels was rather sluggish in the first half of 2017 as most smartphone vendors in China were rushing to develop new models equipped with 18:9 all-screen displays, indicated the sources.

However, China's smartphone vendors have stepped up their pace of a-Si LCD panel orders recently, and the upsurge in orders has also prompted panel suppliers, including AU Optronics (AUO), Chunghwa Pictures (CPT) and Tianma Micro-electronics, to raise their quotes, said the sources.

Prices of a-Si panels are likely to stay at higher levels or continue to rise through the end of 2017 as Korea-based panel makers reportedly have scaled down their production of a-Si panels, added the sources.

Xiaomi has made a strong comeback in the smartphone market, with its smartphone shipments increasing 70% sequentially to 23.16 million units in the second quarter of 2017, according to company founder and CEO Lei Jun.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017





