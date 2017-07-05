China market: VR sales to grow at CAGR of 80% in 2018-2021, says firm

Jean Chu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

Sales of VR devices, content and related services in the China market are expected to grow by a CAGR of over 80% from CNY10 billion (US$1.47 billion) in 2018 to CNY79.02 billion in 2021, according to China-based iResearch.

Sales of VR content, which currently accounts for the smallest portion of the VR industry, will grow by a CAGR of 163.4% to CNY38.64 billion or nearly 50% of the VR market in 2021, said the research firm.

Shipments of entry-level VR devices, which are to be paired with smartphones and include mobile and cardboard types, will remain mainstream products by 2021. However, shipments of cardboard-type VR devices will peak in 2019 before heading downward as most smartphone vendors will develop mobile type VR devices for their own smartphones, iResearch noted.

PC-connected head-mounted display (HMD) VR devices are currently the main drivers of the VR industry, and the trend is expected to continue through the period.

However, a number of China-based VR hardware companies, including Deepoon, Idealens and Pimax Technology, are rolling out an array of wireless all-in-one VR headsets which are likely to gain momentum in the future.