Taipei, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 23:21 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
China market: VR sales to grow at CAGR of 80% in 2018-2021, says firm
Jean Chu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

Sales of VR devices, content and related services in the China market are expected to grow by a CAGR of over 80% from CNY10 billion (US$1.47 billion) in 2018 to CNY79.02 billion in 2021, according to China-based iResearch.

Sales of VR content, which currently accounts for the smallest portion of the VR industry, will grow by a CAGR of 163.4% to CNY38.64 billion or nearly 50% of the VR market in 2021, said the research firm.

Shipments of entry-level VR devices, which are to be paired with smartphones and include mobile and cardboard types, will remain mainstream products by 2021. However, shipments of cardboard-type VR devices will peak in 2019 before heading downward as most smartphone vendors will develop mobile type VR devices for their own smartphones, iResearch noted.

PC-connected head-mounted display (HMD) VR devices are currently the main drivers of the VR industry, and the trend is expected to continue through the period.

However, a number of China-based VR hardware companies, including Deepoon, Idealens and Pimax Technology, are rolling out an array of wireless all-in-one VR headsets which are likely to gain momentum in the future.

Realtime news

  • Sigurd to acquire half of Winstek via Bloomeria takeover

    Bits + chips | 1h 1min ago

  • Supply of NAND flash for new iPhone falling short

    Bits + chips | 1h 4min ago

  • Compal may need to declare NT$700 million loss in 2Q17 and 3Q17 due to LeEco debt, says paper

    IT + CE | 1h 7min ago

  • General Energy Solutions sells PV station in Japan

    Green energy | 1h 13min ago

  • Micron responds to report of scrapped wafers at Taiwan fab

    Bits + chips | 1h 17min ago

  • Largan Precision sees increased June revenues

    IT + CE | 1h 21min ago

  • SPIL 2Q17 revenues rise, KYEC down

    Bits + chips | 1h 23min ago

  • Win Semi posts record 2Q17 revenues

    Bits + chips | 1h 29min ago

  • Intel, Qualcomm to compete fiercely in AR/VR and AI sectors

    Before Going to Press | 1h 53min ago

  • China market: Government mapping out plans to develop next-generation AI technology

    Before Going to Press | 1h 55min ago

  • Increasing output brings down AMOLED panel production cost

    Before Going to Press | 1h 58min ago

  • Touch panel makers TPK, GIS look to double-digit revenue growth rates in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 59min ago

  • Getac sees revenues ride high in June

    Before Going to Press | 2h 6min ago

  • Chassis maker Waffer sees sales gain momentum in June

    Before Going to Press | 2h 7min ago

  • PC-related IC firms positive about 3Q17 outlook

    Before Going to Press | 2h 7min ago

  • Taiwan foundries to see 8-inch fabs run at full utilization till October

    Before Going to Press | 2h 8min ago

  • LED firm Lextar 2Q17 revenues drop 3.5%

    Before Going to Press | 2h 10min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link