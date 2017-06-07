StarVR ties up with ZeroLight to develop VR solutions for automotive industry

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

StarVR, a joint venture between by Acer and Sweden-based game developer Starbreeze, has tied up with ZeroLight, a UK-based car visualization interactive solution developer, to develop high-resolution VR solutions for the automotive industry, according to Acer.

Utilizing StarVR head-mounted display (HMD) VR devices integrated with ZeroLight interactive solutions, automakers will be able to provide customers with customized VR driving experiences, Acer said.

The tie-up between StarVR and ZeroLight will help Acer develop and promote more commercial VR applications to the automotive and other industries, according to industry sources.

StarVR and ZeroLight will jointly showcase their high-resolution VR solutions at the forthcoming London Tech Week to be held from June 13-15.