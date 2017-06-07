Taipei, Friday, June 9, 2017 01:45 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
32°C
StarVR ties up with ZeroLight to develop VR solutions for automotive industry
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

StarVR, a joint venture between by Acer and Sweden-based game developer Starbreeze, has tied up with ZeroLight, a UK-based car visualization interactive solution developer, to develop high-resolution VR solutions for the automotive industry, according to Acer.

Utilizing StarVR head-mounted display (HMD) VR devices integrated with ZeroLight interactive solutions, automakers will be able to provide customers with customized VR driving experiences, Acer said.

The tie-up between StarVR and ZeroLight will help Acer develop and promote more commercial VR applications to the automotive and other industries, according to industry sources.

StarVR and ZeroLight will jointly showcase their high-resolution VR solutions at the forthcoming London Tech Week to be held from June 13-15.

Realtime news

  • ASMedia Technology expects 1H17 revenues to hike 80% on year

    Before Going to Press | 3h 43min ago

  • Asustek to launch ZenFone 4 smartphones at end of July

    Before Going to Press | 3h 43min ago

  • CPT ships 25.3 million small- to medium-size panels in May

    Before Going to Press | 3h 45min ago

  • Sharp, Foxconn Electronics reportedly to set up 10.5G, 6G panel factories in US, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | 3h 46min ago

  • June prices for 40- to 43-inch, 55-inch TV panels to drop, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

  • TSMC 5nm chip production to take place in southern Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 3h 48min ago

  • Auras Technology expects 2017 revenue proportion of 30% for notebook-use thermal modules

    Before Going to Press | 3h 50min ago

  • Young Light showcasing displays at Digital Signage Japan

    Before Going to Press | 3h 52min ago

  • Neo Solar Power May revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | 3h 54min ago

  • Creative Technology lands orders for Sound BlasterX 720 from Taiwan vendors

    Before Going to Press | 3h 55min ago

  • Packaging can extend physical limits of semiconductors, says TSMC chair

    Before Going to Press | 3h 57min ago

  • Foxlink plans to set up factory in India

    Before Going to Press | 3h 58min ago

  • IC Insights cuts long-term IoT semiconductor forecast

    Before Going to Press | 4h ago

  • Wistron, Inventec May notebook shipments up on month

    Before Going to Press | 4h 2min ago

  • CHPT revenues hit record for 3rd straight month

    Before Going to Press | 4h 3min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link