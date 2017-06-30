Taipei, Saturday, July 1, 2017 04:52 (GMT+8)
Qualcomm announces accelerator program to push development of standalone VR HMDs
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 30 June 2017]

Qualcomm has announced a HMD accelerator program (HAP) to help VR device manufacturers quickly develop premium standalone VR HMDs.

At the core of the program is the standalone VR HMD reference design engineered to minimize software changes, hardware issues, and key component validation.

Qualcomm said that it has added and validated several new hardware components to support more immersive VR experiences.

The company is working with Ximmerse on controllers to optimize Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile platforms for high-precision drift-free tracking and low latency.

Qualcomm is integrating Bosch Sensortec's BMX055 absolute orientation sensor for precise and high-frequency inertial measurements and OmniVision's OV9282, a 1-megapixel high-speed global shutter image sensor, for precise feature tracking.

To support the development of premium VR content, Qualcomm has released the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 VR Development Kit (VRDK) and an upgraded Snapdragon VR Software Development Kit (SDK).

Meanwhile, the first batch of standalone VR HMDs based on the Daydream standalone VR headset reference design co-developed by Qualcomm and Google are expected to hit the market at the end of 2017, according to a Gizmo China report. The Daydream standalone VR HMDs will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 VR platform.

