Winbond to expand 12-inch fab capacity

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Winbond Electronics plans to expand its 12-inch fab capacity to 48,000 wafers per month by the end of 2017 from the current 44,000 units, according to the memory maker. The monthly capacity will grow further to 53,000 units in 2018.

About 40% of the total output from Winbond's 12-inch fab is for the manufacture of flash products, said the company, adding that it will gradually shift all of the fab's output to flash chips.

Winbond has enjoyed strong orders of NOR flash, low-capacity NAND flash and specialty DRAM memory chips, and is seeing its supply fall short of demand.

While expanding production capacity at its Taichung fab, Winbond also has a plan to build a new 12-inch wafer plant which will be located in Tainan, southern Taiwan, according to company chairman Arthur Chiao. A final decision on the plan will be made in the third quarter.

In addition, Winbond is seeking a location for a new manufacturing site, and will still give priority to Taiwan, said Chiao.