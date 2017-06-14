Taipei, Friday, June 16, 2017 04:42 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
27°C
Winbond to expand 12-inch fab capacity
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Winbond Electronics plans to expand its 12-inch fab capacity to 48,000 wafers per month by the end of 2017 from the current 44,000 units, according to the memory maker. The monthly capacity will grow further to 53,000 units in 2018.

About 40% of the total output from Winbond's 12-inch fab is for the manufacture of flash products, said the company, adding that it will gradually shift all of the fab's output to flash chips.

Winbond has enjoyed strong orders of NOR flash, low-capacity NAND flash and specialty DRAM memory chips, and is seeing its supply fall short of demand.

While expanding production capacity at its Taichung fab, Winbond also has a plan to build a new 12-inch wafer plant which will be located in Tainan, southern Taiwan, according to company chairman Arthur Chiao. A final decision on the plan will be made in the third quarter.

In addition, Winbond is seeking a location for a new manufacturing site, and will still give priority to Taiwan, said Chiao.

Realtime news

  • MSI chairman expects strong 2H17

    IT + CE | 5h 51min ago

  • SEMI sees record fab spending for 2017, 2018

    Bits + chips | 5h 57min ago

  • Topco to see revenues peak in 3Q17

    Bits + chips | 6h ago

  • General Energy Solutions wins Premios Atabey award in Dominican Republic

    Green energy | 8h 36min ago

  • Spreadtrum to launch 5G chip as early as 2H18

    Bits + chips | 8h 40min ago

  • Micro LED most likely to be used in 50-inch and above displays initially

    LED | 8h 44min ago

  • Intel 300-series chipsets to impact Realtek, ASMedia and Broadcom in 2018

    IT + CE | 8h 53min ago

  • Taiwan IC design houses vying for orders from China top-3 smartphone vendors

    Before Going to Press | 6h 7min ago

  • Chipbond to see revenues peak in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 6h 8min ago

  • Clevo optimistic about notebook business performance in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 7h 24min ago

  • Sales of HTC U11 better than expected

    Before Going to Press | 8h 12min ago

  • AUO gives up plans to set up half-10.5G production line

    Before Going to Press | 8h 12min ago

  • 7nm foundry market to heat up in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 8h 16min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link