Taipei, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 19:51 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
32°C
Powerchip to restart NOR flash manufacturing
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

Powerchip Technology has restarted its NOR flash production line amid tight supply of the memory.

Robust NOR flash demand from customers has encouraged Powerchip to restart its NOR flash manufacturing, according to the contract chipmaker, which suspended production of the memory many years ago.

Powerchip will provide foundry services for NOR flash memory at its Taiwan site, the company said. As for its joint-venture 12-inch fab in Hefei, China, risk production will begin in the second half of 2017 to support the company's logic IC customers.

Powerchip specializes in the manufacture of logic products such as panel driver ICs, CMOS image sensors and power management ICs, and DRAM and NAND flash memory chips.

Realtime news

  • Advantech cooperates with Korea Telecom in industrial IoT

    IT + CE | 1h 49min ago

  • Samsung Electronics sourcing thin-chamber heat-pipes for smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 14min ago

  • Taiwan handset component makers concidering factories in India along with Xiaomi, Oppo

    Before Going to Press | 25min ago

  • Chaung Choung Technology starts production at new factory in China

    Before Going to Press | 40min ago

  • Pegatron recruiting workers in China

    Before Going to Press | 1h 7min ago

  • Taiwan market: Acer develops smart taxi platform

    Before Going to Press | 2h 11min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link