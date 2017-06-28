Winbond intros 1.2V, 1.5V NOR flash memories for IoT

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

Winbond Electronics has announced an expansion of its flash product portfolio with the introduction of its lowest-voltage SpiFlash memories to date. At 1.2 and 1.5V, and in 8-pin packages, these newest members of the SpiFlash family provide designers with serial flash memories for audio, wearable, IoT and other demanding applications that call for low power in small packages.

The 1.2V products cover an operating voltage range from 1.14V to 1.3V, which is ideal for very-low-power designs, Winbond said. The 1.5V devices have a wider operating voltage range, from 1.14V through 1.6V, giving portable designs the advantage of sustained battery operation, both when the battery is fresh and when its voltage decreases from use and/or time.

Winbond’s two new lines of low-voltage SpiFlash memories provide low standby and power-down currents, along with the lowest read current at high clock frequency, the company indicated. Their market-leading low power capability enables designs with longer battery life. The extended 1.5V memory also takes full advantage of the popular 1.5V battery technology’s operating voltage range. This ensures that the device is operational and supports the full voltage range from the time the battery is fresh to when it reaches its end point at the lowest operating voltage of 1.14V.

Most serial flash devices are used for code shadowing, when the code stored in flash is transferred to DRAM for execution, and for data storage. The other common use is in execute-in-place (XIP) applications, where read performance is important and in which code is executed directly from flash.

Winbond noted its two new families of low-voltage products support QSPI and QPI with 52MB/s performance for XIP operation, which is comparable to the performance of existing 1.8V and 3V serial flash products in the market.

Since it can deliver 52MB/s read performance and fast program/erase times, the memories complement all chipsets that support 1.2V and extended 1.5V range. These products deliver serial flash performance most consumer, industrial and other low-power applications require, Winbond said.

The new very-low-voltage SpiFlash memories’ features also contribute to PCB space savings, Winbond said. In place of the larger power-management ICs, smaller low-dropout regulators can be used due to the design’s lower voltages, saving PCB area and BOM costs. Because of the ultra-low stand-by power of the SpiFlash devices, battery usage time gets extended and devices can be operated for a much longer period of time. Additionally, the lower voltages reduce noise coupling, which provides for more-compact PCB designs.

The first product in the family, the W25Q80NE at 8Mb density at 1.2V is available in samples and will be available in production in the beginning of 2018, according to Winbond. The rest of the family of products ranging from 1Mb through 128Mb density at 1.2V, and wide range from 1.5V to 1.2V will follow.

Winbond disclosed its SpiFlash memories are manufactured at the company’s 12-inch wafer fab in Taichung, central Taiwan.

“As the Internet of Things expands to 50 billion connected devices by 2020, sensors on the edge will need the lowest-power serial NOR flash to prolong battery life,” said Alan Niebel, president of WebFeet Research, an independent market-research firm, in a statement issued by Winbond. “Winbond's 1.2V serial quad NOR should use significantly less power than competing higher-voltage NOR components. This will be quite useful for wearables, industrial, mobile, and Bluetooth IoT products that are battery powered or use energy harvesting.”

“Winbond’s low power serial flash products have been ideally positioned for IoT applications and smart connected devices,” said Teo Swee Ann, Espressif Systems’ CEO, in the same statement. “The Winbond 1.2V serial flash device pushes the envelope further and with our ultra low power ESP32 WiFi-Bluetooth combo chip, it has demonstrated its capability to help us further reduce power consumption; it has been tested successfully on our systems and we hope to bring this in the form of a module to the market as soon as possible.”

“Expanding the SpiFlash family to include very-low-voltage serial flash memories gives designers the ability to create systems that save significant power and materials cost,” said JW Park, VP of flash memory marketing at Winbond Electronics America. “Winbond developed these 1.2V and 1.5V low-voltage families to give designers the additional capability of having a single, small-footprint design that can span across the full range of densities - from 1Mb through 128Mb.”

New Winbond NOR flash for IoT

Photo: Company