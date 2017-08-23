Winbond announces equipment purchases

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 23 August 2017]

Winbond Electronics, a memory chipmaker specializing in specialty DRAM and flash memory chips, has disclosed two purchases of machinery equipment from Lam Research and Tokyo Electron for a total of about NT$3.31 billion (US$109 million).

Winbond said previously its capex for 2107 will reach a record NT$17.4 billion, up from the NT$16.6 billion estimated previously.

Winbond plans to expand production capacity at its 12-inch fab in Taichung, central Taiwan to 48,000 wafers monthly by the end of 2017 from the current 44,000 units, the company was quoted in previous reports. The monthly capacity will grow further to 53,000 units in 2018.

Winbond also plans to build a new 12-inch wafer plant in Tainan, southern Taiwan, according to the company. Details of the new plant will be given later in 2017.

Winbond saw its net profits reach a nine-quarter high of NT$990 million in the second quarter of 2017. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.28. Winbond posted consolidated revenues of NT$11.41 billion in the second quarter, up 9% sequentially. Gross margin climbed to 32% from 29% in the prior quarter.