Winbond orders equipment for NT$1.71 billion

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Winbond Electronics has disclosed two purchases of machinery equipment from KLA-Tencor and Tokyo Electron for a total of NT$1.71 billion (US$52.87 million), according to company filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

Winbond at its July investors conference revised upward its 2016 capex to NT$8.5 billion from the NT$7.6 billion estimated previously. Winbond's capex for 2015 were NT$3.9 billion.

In addition, Winbond is looking to start operating a new fab in the first quarter of 2017. The additional new capacity will boost Winbond's overall production capacity by one-third after mid-2017, company president Tung-Yi Chan said at a shareholders meeting in June.

Winbond has reportedly entered the supply chain for Apple's new MacBook Pro with its NOR flash memory, while benefiting from an ongoing rally in DRAM and NAND flash prices. Market watchers expect the company to enjoy sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2016, and a particularly strong first-quarter 2017.

Winbond generated consolidated revenues of NT$3.57 billion in November. The company's cumulative 2016 consolidated revenues through November totaled NT$38.6 billion, rising 9.7% on year.

Winbond posted net profits of NT$2.08 billion for the first three quarters of 2016, down about 16% from a year earlier, while gross profits increased 2.4% on year to NT$8.98 billion. The company attributed the lower net profits to rising R&D costs, as well as falling non-operating earnings. Winbond's EPS for the first three quarters of 2016 reached NT$0.58 compared with NT$0.67 a year ago.