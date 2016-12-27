Taipei, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 14:07 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
17°C
Winbond orders equipment for NT$1.71 billion
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Winbond Electronics has disclosed two purchases of machinery equipment from KLA-Tencor and Tokyo Electron for a total of NT$1.71 billion (US$52.87 million), according to company filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

Winbond at its July investors conference revised upward its 2016 capex to NT$8.5 billion from the NT$7.6 billion estimated previously. Winbond's capex for 2015 were NT$3.9 billion.

In addition, Winbond is looking to start operating a new fab in the first quarter of 2017. The additional new capacity will boost Winbond's overall production capacity by one-third after mid-2017, company president Tung-Yi Chan said at a shareholders meeting in June.

Winbond has reportedly entered the supply chain for Apple's new MacBook Pro with its NOR flash memory, while benefiting from an ongoing rally in DRAM and NAND flash prices. Market watchers expect the company to enjoy sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2016, and a particularly strong first-quarter 2017.

Winbond generated consolidated revenues of NT$3.57 billion in November. The company's cumulative 2016 consolidated revenues through November totaled NT$38.6 billion, rising 9.7% on year.

Winbond posted net profits of NT$2.08 billion for the first three quarters of 2016, down about 16% from a year earlier, while gross profits increased 2.4% on year to NT$8.98 billion. The company attributed the lower net profits to rising R&D costs, as well as falling non-operating earnings. Winbond's EPS for the first three quarters of 2016 reached NT$0.58 compared with NT$0.67 a year ago.

Realtime news

  • HTC expected to unveil HTC Vive 2 at CES 2017, says report

    IT + CE | 6min ago

  • Shipments of Surface Studio better than expected in 4Q16, say Taiwan makers

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:18

  • If Apple shifts production to US, most China supply chain makers will not follow, says report

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:15

  • Silicon wafer suppliers hike contract prices by 10% for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:14

  • TIT, Asahi Glass cooperate to offer new AMOLED material

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:13

  • Sumitomo Chemical to supply new OLED materials to JOLED, says Nikkan

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:11

  • China makers sell 19,600 robots in 1H16, says CRIA

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:09

  • Etron looks to new products for future growth

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:08

  • Digitimes Research: AT&T launches DirectTV Now

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:08

  • Huawei Technologies relocates data center in China

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:05

  • Genius Electronic Optical nets NT$0.8 per share for November

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:03

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link