Winbond planning new 12-inch fab

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

Specialty DRAM and NOR flash memory maker Winbond Electronics is planning a new 12-inch wafer plant which will be located in Tainan, southern Taiwan or Singapore.

Winbond disclosed it had applied for land in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and is also evaluating Singapore. The decision to build a new 12-inch fab will be made in 2018, according to the memory firm.

Winbond's capex for 2107 is set to reach NT$17.4 billion (US$580.1 million), up from the NT$16.6 billion estimated previously, the company indicated. Capex for 2017 will be a record high.

Winbond noted its supply of both SRAM and NOR flash product lines has been tight. The company is looking to expand its 12-inch fab capacity in Taichung, central Taiwan to 480,000 wafers a month by the end of 2017.

Winbond believes that 2017 will be a good year for the NOR flash industry. The company will make sure sufficient supply to its major first-tier customers.

Of Winbond's total revenues in the first quarter of 2017, SDRAM chips accounted for 44% followed by NOR flash with 41% and mobile memory with 15%.

Winbond also revealed it will start mass production of DRAM products built using 3xnm process technology in the third quarter, and has been engaged in the development of a newer 2xnm node. Winbond added the company is putting its focus on developing high value-added product lines rather than die-shrink solutions.

Winbond reported consolidated revenues decreased 3% sequentially to NT$10.425 billion in the first quarter of 2017, as a result of the company's limited available capacity and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Despite the revenue drop, gross margin for the quarter grew 1pp on quarter to 29%.

Winbond generated net profits of NT$687 million in the first quarter of 2017 with EPS coming to NT$0.19.