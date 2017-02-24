Winbond mulls opening 12-inch wafer fab in Singapore, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 February 2017]

Winbond Electronics has been approached by the Singapore government to set up a manufacturing site locally, and the Taiwan-based maker of specialty DRAM and flash memory is considering the invite, according to a report from Taiwan's TechNews.

The Singapore government has proposed favorable conditions to attract Winbond to invest locally, said the report, without citing its sources. Winbond is considering establishing a 12-inch wafer fab and an R&D center in Singapore, the report indicated.

Winbond recently expanded its manufacturing site in Taichung, central Taiwan, as existing fabs are running at full capacity. The company started operating a new fab, Fab C, in the first quarter of 2017.