Winbond nets NT$0.28 per share for 2Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 31 July 2017]

Winbond Electronics, a memory chipmaker specializing in niche-market DRAM and flash memory, has reported net profits for the second quarter of 2017 reached a nine-quarter high of NT$990 million (US$32.7 million). EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.28.

Winbond posted consolidated revenues of NT$11.41 billion in the second quarter, up 9% sequentially. Gross margin climbed to 32% from 29% in the prior quarter.

Sales of Winbond's flash memory product line surged 17% on quarter during the three-month period, thanks to an improved product mix and rising ASPs. The segment accounted for 45% of the company's overall revenues in the second quarter.

Sales of Winbond's specialty DRAM chips grew 5% sequentially in the second quarter, with the growth constrained by limited capacity, the company said. The product line accounted for 42% of Winbond's overall revenues during the quarter.

Meanwhile, sales of Winbond's mobile DRAM products decreased 5% on quarter due to "customer's product model change," the company said.

Winbond's net profits for the first half of 2017 totaled NT$1.68 billion, rising 18% on year, with EPS arriving at NT$0.47.

Looking forward, Winbond expects ASPs for low- to mid-density DRAM chips to continue their mild growth in the third quarter, while the supply of NOR flash memory will remain tight through the end of 2017. The company's combined production capacity for DRAM and flash chips will expand to 48,000 units per month in the fourth quarter of 2017 from the current 44,000.

In addition, Winbond forecast its DRAM supply growth will be 1% in 2017 and grow a larger 13% in 2018, while its NOR flash supply will increase 26% i 2017 and rise another 16% in 2018.

