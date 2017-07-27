Taipei, Saturday, July 29, 2017 06:26 (GMT+8)
Winbond to spend NT$6.28 billion on equipment
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Taiwan-based Winbond Electronics, a provider of specialty DRAM and flash memory, has announced plans to budget an additional capex of NT$6.28 billion (US$207.7 million) for buying new equipment. The investment will be made starting the third quarter of 2017.

Winbond disclosed previously plans to expand production capacity at its 12-inch fab in Taichung, central Taiwan to 48,000 wafers monthly by the end of 2017 from the current 44,000 units. The monthly capacity will grow further to 53,000 units in 2018.

While expanding production capacity at its Taichung fab, Winbond also plans to build a new 12-inch wafer plant in Tainan, southern Taiwan, company chairman Arthur Chiao was quoted in previous reports.

Winbond's capex for 2107 is set to reach a record NT$17.4 billion, up from the NT$16.6 billion estimated previously, according to the company.

