Winbond to spend NT$1.14 billion on equipment

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 February 2017]

Taiwan-based Winbond Electronics, a provider of specialty DRAM and NOR flash memory, has announced plans to budget an additional capex of NT$1.139 billion (US$36.9 million) for buying new equipment. The investment will be made starting the first quarter of 2017.

Winbond previously disclosed a capex of NT$7.776 billion that would be used to procure production equipment starting the fourth quarter of 2016.

In addition, Winbond started operating a new fab, Fab C, in the first quarter of 2017. The fab will start bringing in new revenues in the third quarter, according to the company.

The addition of new capacity will boost Winbond's overall production capacity by one-third after mid-2017, company president Tung-Yi Chan said at a shareholders meeting in June 2016.

Winbond is scheduled to hold its quarterly investors meeting on February 7 to discuss its financial results for the second half of 2016, and provide a business outlook.

Winbond reported net profits for the fourth quarter of 2016 climbed to the peak for the year at NT$871 million, with EPS coming to NT$0.23. The company saw its consolidated revenues increase 0.4% on quarter to NT$10.78 billion.

Winbond posted consolidated revenues of NT$42.09 billion for 2016, up 9.8% on year. Net profits, however, declined about 10% to NT$3.14 billion as a result of rising operating costs and lower non-operating income. EPS for the year came to NT$0.81.