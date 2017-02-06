Taipei, Tuesday, February 7, 2017 02:22 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
21°C
Winbond to spend NT$1.14 billion on equipment
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 February 2017]

Taiwan-based Winbond Electronics, a provider of specialty DRAM and NOR flash memory, has announced plans to budget an additional capex of NT$1.139 billion (US$36.9 million) for buying new equipment. The investment will be made starting the first quarter of 2017.

Winbond previously disclosed a capex of NT$7.776 billion that would be used to procure production equipment starting the fourth quarter of 2016.

In addition, Winbond started operating a new fab, Fab C, in the first quarter of 2017. The fab will start bringing in new revenues in the third quarter, according to the company.

The addition of new capacity will boost Winbond's overall production capacity by one-third after mid-2017, company president Tung-Yi Chan said at a shareholders meeting in June 2016.

Winbond is scheduled to hold its quarterly investors meeting on February 7 to discuss its financial results for the second half of 2016, and provide a business outlook.

Winbond reported net profits for the fourth quarter of 2016 climbed to the peak for the year at NT$871 million, with EPS coming to NT$0.23. The company saw its consolidated revenues increase 0.4% on quarter to NT$10.78 billion.

Winbond posted consolidated revenues of NT$42.09 billion for 2016, up 9.8% on year. Net profits, however, declined about 10% to NT$3.14 billion as a result of rising operating costs and lower non-operating income. EPS for the year came to NT$0.81.

Realtime news

  • FPCB maker Ichia sees revenues down in January

    Mobile + telecom - Stockwatch | 4h 53min ago

  • Digitimes Research: 124.2 million smartphones shipped in China market in 4Q16

    Mobile + telecom | 5h 22min ago

  • Investment compass pointing south for Taiwan ODMs

    IT + CE | 9h 13min ago

  • LD Display unable to become supplier of OLED panels for use in new iPhone

    Before Going to Press | 5h 4min ago

  • HTC January revenues hit 9-month low

    Before Going to Press | 5h 5min ago

  • Coretronic to showcase various imaging solutions at ISE 2017

    Before Going to Press | 5h 5min ago

  • FPCB maker Ichia sees revenues down in January

    Before Going to Press | 5h 6min ago

  • Copper foil maker Co-Tech 1Q17 revenues expected to rise

    Before Going to Press | 5h 7min ago

  • Inventec expected to see new chairman and president

    Before Going to Press | 5h 7min ago

  • Largan Precision January revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 5h 16min ago

  • Win Semi, VPEC to post brisk 2Q17 results

    Before Going to Press | 5h 19min ago

  • KYEC posts 17.7% revenue growth in January

    Before Going to Press | 5h 20min ago

  • Danen Technology January revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | 5h 21min ago

  • IC design houses Aspeed, Egistec post record January revenues

    Before Going to Press | 5h 21min ago

  • 2017 TV panel demand estimated at 143 million square meters, says IHS Markit

    Before Going to Press | 5h 22min ago

  • China research unit realizes experiment in 560Tbps fiber-optic transmission system

    Before Going to Press | 5h 23min ago

  • Adata January revenues increase

    Before Going to Press | 5h 24min ago

  • Sigurd January revenues increase 30%

    Before Going to Press | 5h 25min ago

  • Digitimes Research: China FTTx, mobile broadband Internet-access user bases increase to 228 million, nearly 1.0 billion at end of 2016

    Before Going to Press | 5h 26min ago

  • Solartech Energy sees decreased January revenues

    Before Going to Press | 5h 29min ago

  • Hanwha Q Cells, LG Electronics pose threat to China, Taiwan PV makers

    Before Going to Press | 5h 29min ago

  • Yageo January revenues increase 15.7% on-month

    Before Going to Press | 5h 30min ago

  • Machvision January revenues surge 64%

    Before Going to Press | 5h 31min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link