Winbond to break ground on new 12-inch fab in mid-2018

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

Taiwan-based Winbond Electronics, a manufacturer of specialty DRAM and NOR flash memory, expects to break ground on a new 12-inch wafer plant at the Kaohsiung Science Park (KSP), southern Taiwan around the end of second-quarter 2018 or the middle of the year. The new plant will go into operation by 2020, according to the company.

Winbond plans to invest a total of NT$335 billion (US$11.1 billion) in the new plant. The plant will be initially engaged in the manufacture of DRAM products built using 25/20nm process technologies, said the company, adding that it may bring 14nm and other more advanced node manufacturing to the facility in the future.

Winbond disclosed previously plans to expand its 12-inch fab capacity in Taichung, central Taiwan to 48,000 wafers monthly by the end of 2017 from the current 44,000 units. The monthly capacity will grow further to 53,000 units in 2018.

Winbond has set its capex for 2107 at NT$17.4 billion, a record high, up from the NT$16.6 billion estimated previously.