Taipei, Friday, September 29, 2017 01:52 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Winbond to break ground on new 12-inch fab in mid-2018
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

Taiwan-based Winbond Electronics, a manufacturer of specialty DRAM and NOR flash memory, expects to break ground on a new 12-inch wafer plant at the Kaohsiung Science Park (KSP), southern Taiwan around the end of second-quarter 2018 or the middle of the year. The new plant will go into operation by 2020, according to the company.

Winbond plans to invest a total of NT$335 billion (US$11.1 billion) in the new plant. The plant will be initially engaged in the manufacture of DRAM products built using 25/20nm process technologies, said the company, adding that it may bring 14nm and other more advanced node manufacturing to the facility in the future.

Winbond disclosed previously plans to expand its 12-inch fab capacity in Taichung, central Taiwan to 48,000 wafers monthly by the end of 2017 from the current 44,000 units. The monthly capacity will grow further to 53,000 units in 2018.

Winbond has set its capex for 2107 at NT$17.4 billion, a record high, up from the NT$16.6 billion estimated previously.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: IoT services to be available soon

    Before Going to Press | 4h 30min ago

  • Sanan sells stake in Epistar

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Toshiba inks JPY2 trillion deal to sell memory chip biz to Bain Capital-led group

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • HTC to launch HTC U11 Plus in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • SMIC, Sanechips announce NB-IoT solution

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Diode maker Eris looks to revenue and profit growth in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Jinko Solar secures PV module orders from Foxconn

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Hinge maker SZS production capacity to up over 40% in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Asustek captures 45% share of global branded motherboard market

    Before Going to Press | 4h 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link