NOR flash prices to rise 20% in 3Q17, says DRAMeXchange
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 22 June 2017]

Increasing demand for AMOLED panels from brand-name smartphone vendors and the industry's rising output for TDDI (touch with display driver) solutions have propelled the NOR flash market growth recently, according to DRAMeXchange. The global production capacity of NOR flash has come to just 88,000 pieces of 12-inch wafers per month, said DRAMeXchange, adding that the memory supply will remain tight as related components require a high level of customization and there are difficulties in ramping up production.

DRAMeXchange predicted that prices of NOR flash will rise about 20% sequentially in the third quarter due to "supply scarcity."

Several major suppliers of NOR flash have plans to reduce production or gradually exit the market. "Cypress, for instance, is reducing the portion of NOR flash in its product mix as the company shifts its focus towards automotive and industrial IC markets," said Avril Wu, research director of DRAMeXchange. "Also, a memory maker has recently put up its 8-inch NOR flash wafer fab for sale."

"China’s GigaDevice is investing more on 3D-NAND flash and DRAM production following its acquisition of ISSI," Wu continued. "As GigaDevice adjusts to the domestic semiconductor policies, the company is expected to supply less NOR flash products than before.”

Some other NOR flash suppliers have plans to expand their production capacity. Winbond Electronics, for instance, will build an additional 6,000 wafer starts monthly by the end of 2017, DRAMeXchange said.

Winbond recently disclosed plans to expand its 12-inch fab capacity to 48,000 wafers per month by the end of 2017 from the current 44,000 units. The monthly capacity will grow further to 53,000 units in 2018, according to the company.

Macronix International is also looking to gradually raise its NOR flash production capacity after the company carries out capital reduction while Powerchip Technology will restart its NOR flash manufacturing to meet customer demand, according to DRAMeXchange. Unlike Winbond and Macronix, Powerchip will be making NOR flash chips on a contract basis due to a lack of related manufacturing technology in-house.

The additional new capacity for NOR flash chips is not expected to become online until the second half of 2018, DRAMeXchange noted. As a result, the global supply of NOR flash will stay tight over the next several quarters.

With demand continuing to exceed supply, prices of NOR flash products will keep going up, DRAMeXchange said.

