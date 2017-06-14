Global shipments of OLED TVs to reach 2 million units in 2017

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Global shipments of OLED TVs in 2017 are expected to more than double from a year earlier to reach two million units, according to an industry estimate.

LG Electronics is likely to ship 1.5 million OLED TVs in 2017 compared to nearly 900,000 units shipped a year ago, and will continue to maintain its leading market position in the segment, said industry sources.

Sony and Panasonic will join the OLED TV bandwagon in 2017 as they have managed to secure the supply of OLED TV panels from LG Display, indicated the sources, adding that Sony and Panasonic will ship 300,000 and 200,000 OLED TVs, respectively, in the year.

In the Taiwan market, a 55-inch OLED TV from LG is currently available at over NT$100,000 (US$3,311), and a 60-inch model will cost NT$200,000, noted the sources.

LG promoting OLED TVs in Taiwan

Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes, June 2017