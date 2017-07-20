TV inventory levels at top brands escalating

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Inventory levels of TVs at the world's top-eight brands have scaled up recently, which could undercut demand for TV panels in the second half of 2017 and therefore push TV panel prices downward, according to industry sources.

Demand for TVs in a number of major markets, including China, North America and Europe, began to taper off in the first half of 2017, resulting in inventory build-ups at Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Sony, as well as at China-based Hisense, Changhong, TCL, Konka and Skyworth, said the sources.

Inventory levels at international TV brands reached 10.6 weeks on average recently, higher than a normal level of eight weeks. Meanwhile, those at China-based vendors climbed to 7.4 weeks compared to six weeks normally, indicated the sources.

For Samsung, LG and Sony, the first half of 2017 was a turning point during which they were forced to scramble panel supplies after Sharp decided to discontinue panel supply to Samsung. Panel prices thus began to surge on aggressive demand. In response, TV brands were forced to raise prices for their TVs, affecting their shipments in the first half, said the sources.

Due to sluggish sales in the first half, Samsung has revised its annual TV shipment target for 2017 to 44-45 million units, from the 48 million set previously.

Meanwhile, shipments of TVs in the China market declined over 20% on year in the first half of 2017. Although China-based brands have exerted efforts to ramp up export shipments, their inventory levels still remain high, indicated the sources.

Demand for TV panels in the China market thus is expected to slide 9% on year to 17 million units in the third quarter of 2017, while demand by international brands is likely to drop 10% to 24 million units, according to an estimate of Sigmaintell Consulting.

