November OLED TV sales in Japan rise
Fan Jen-chih, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES
Thursday 28 December 2017

Monthly sales of OLED TVs in the Japan market surpassed the 10,000-unit mark for the first time in November, according to data compiled by the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA).

The November figures also represented a 50% increase from the amount recorded a month earlier.

Sales of all flat-panel TVs totaled 332,000 units in Japan in November, down from 427,000 units sold during the same period a year ago, the data showed.

Among them, shipments of 4K TVs reached 146,000 units, up 2.3% on year. Moreover, 4K TVs also accounted for 44% of total unit shipments in November, indicating that OLED and 8K TVs have potential for further development in the Japan market.

Meanwhile, prices of OLED TVs dropped 18.3% on average in Japan during the July-October period, according to the data.

