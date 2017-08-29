LGD to double OLED TV panel production capacity by 2019

Yiling Lin, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 29 August 2017]

LG Display will double its OLED TV panel production capacity to 120,000 substrates a month in 2019, when its new 8.5G production line in Guangzhou, China comes online, according to a Korea-based Seoul Forum report.

The increased capacity will enable LGD to meet increasing demand from its TV clients in Japan, China and Europe, said the report.

Due to brisk sales of its OLED TVs, Sony plans to double its purchases of OLED TV panels from LGD to 600,000 units in 2019, up from 300,000 units in 2017, added the report.

LGD currently has a production capacity of 30,000 OLED substrates a month, including 8,000 units from its E3 fab and 26,000 units each from its E4-1 and E4-2 fabs. Meanwhile, the Guangzhou 8.5g fab has a capacity of 60,000 substrates.

Global shipments of OLED TVs are expected to reach 6.6 million units in 2021, up from 723,000 units in 2016, according to IHS.

Photo: Company