LG and Samsung invest EUR25 million in OLED material developer Cynora
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 14 September 2017]

Cynora, a Germany-based provider of organic emitter materials for OLEDs, has announced that the LG and Samsung have decided to invest EUR25 million (US$29.72 million) in the company.

Cynora said it is developing a new type of organic emitting materials for OLED displays based on TADF (thermally activated delayed fluorescence) technology. With this technology, Cynora said it will be able to commercialize the first high-efficiency blue emitting material on the market, which is the most sought-after material by OLED display makers. High-performance blue materials will enable a significant reduction of power consumption and allow higher display resolution, according to the company.

LG Display and Samsung Venture Investment Corporation (Samsung Ventures) have decided to invest EUR25 million in a Series-B round to support the German company in the development of a portfolio of organic emitting materials for AMOLED displays that covers the full range of colors. The new shareholders will join the existing investors MIG, Wecken & Cie and KfW, Cynora said.

LG Display and Samsung Display, both major companies in display technologies, will engage each with Cynora via this investment and separate joint developments to advance Cynora's R&D and its IP portfolio.

"I am delighted to welcome LG Display and Samsung Ventures as Cynora's shareholders," said Gildas Sorin, Cynora's CEO, as cited in a company press release. "This investment confirms that our materials are highly attractive for the OLED display industry. Cynora will work in close collaboration with LG and Samsung to support their respective activities. The cash injection will also be used to strengthen our worldwide presence as a supplier of high-efficiency emitting materials. We will commercialize our first blue product by the end of 2017, followed by green and red."

Growing use of AMOLED panels in premium TVs and smartphones will drive the OLED panel market to reach US$75 billion, with a CAGR of 31%, in sales by 2021, Cynora cited UBI Research as indicating.

Founded in 2008, Cynora, with its TADF technology, said it currently focuses on high-efficiency blue OLED emitting materials, but has plans to offer materials of all colors by 2019. Cynora has established representation in Korea and China and is working closely with its customers on material and device development.

