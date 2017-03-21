Samsung QLED TVs are not true QD TVs, says WitsView

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 March 2017]

Samsung Electronics, at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 on early January, renamed its SUHD (super Ultra HD) TVs as QLED TVs, causing concern about development of quantum dot (QD) TVs. However, QLED is technologically much different from QD TVs, because QLED still uses LED backlighting, and thus QLED TVs are not true QD TVs by technological definition, according to WitsView.

QLED TVs placing a QDEF (quantum dot enhancement film) over the LED backlight to increase color saturation performance. Samsung's choice of name may be motivated to differentiate the TVs from OLED TVs launched by LG Electronics.

In terms of display technology, QD TVs and OLED TVs do not use backlighting. QD TVs use quantum dots to emit light and OLED use organic materials to do so. QD TVs are likely to be superior to OLED TVs in color saturation performance. However, the addition of cadmium (Cd) to quantum dots to hike color saturation performance does not comply with the European Union's RoHS Directive.

UK-based Nanoco Technologies has been developing Cd-free QD technology, but WitsView believes that in terms of luminous efficiency and service life, the technology is still far from commercial use.

However, Nanoco disagreed with WitsView's statement, pointing out that its CFQDs are currently being manufactured by Dow Chemical for displays, in addition to production being done at its own Runcorn facility. The company added this it also has plans for Merck and Wah Hong this year.

WitsView, on the other hand, estimates that QD TV products will be initially available after 2020, based on what it sees as progress in development of QD technology.

Samsung Electronics QLED TVs

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2017