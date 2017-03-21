Taipei, Friday, March 24, 2017 00:36 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
Samsung QLED TVs are not true QD TVs, says WitsView
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 March 2017]

Samsung Electronics, at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 on early January, renamed its SUHD (super Ultra HD) TVs as QLED TVs, causing concern about development of quantum dot (QD) TVs. However, QLED is technologically much different from QD TVs, because QLED still uses LED backlighting, and thus QLED TVs are not true QD TVs by technological definition, according to WitsView.

QLED TVs placing a QDEF (quantum dot enhancement film) over the LED backlight to increase color saturation performance. Samsung's choice of name may be motivated to differentiate the TVs from OLED TVs launched by LG Electronics.

In terms of display technology, QD TVs and OLED TVs do not use backlighting. QD TVs use quantum dots to emit light and OLED use organic materials to do so. QD TVs are likely to be superior to OLED TVs in color saturation performance. However, the addition of cadmium (Cd) to quantum dots to hike color saturation performance does not comply with the European Union's RoHS Directive.

UK-based Nanoco Technologies has been developing Cd-free QD technology, but WitsView believes that in terms of luminous efficiency and service life, the technology is still far from commercial use.

However, Nanoco disagreed with WitsView's statement, pointing out that its CFQDs are currently being manufactured by Dow Chemical for displays, in addition to production being done at its own Runcorn facility. The company added this it also has plans for Merck and Wah Hong this year.

WitsView, on the other hand, estimates that QD TV products will be initially available after 2020, based on what it sees as progress in development of QD technology.

Samsung QLED TVs

Samsung Electronics QLED TVs
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2017

Realtime news

  • Samsung, eSilicon tape out 14nm network processor with Rambus 28G SerDes solution

    Bits + chips | 3h 22min ago

  • Apple iPhone 6s tops list of best-selling smartphones for 2016, says IHS

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 25min ago

  • ASE says no plan to set up local site in US for packaging services

    Bits + chips | 3h 27min ago

  • SAS suffers net loss per share of NT$2.77 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 38min ago

  • Digitimes Research: 3G/4G becomes mainstream in India in 2016-2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 39min ago

  • Nintendo expects to ship 20 million Switch devices in first year, say Taiwan makers

    Before Going to Press | 3h 41min ago

  • Everlight Electronics nets NT$4.13 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 42min ago

  • Lenovo plans to offer 3-5 Mods smartphone accessories a quarter

    Before Going to Press | 3h 43min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom procures 4G equipment from Nokia

    Before Going to Press | 3h 46min ago

  • AUO procures TFT-LCD equipment

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

  • India market: Handset sales proportion from online channels rises to nearly 35%

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

  • Systex nets NT$4.50 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 50min ago

  • Bright Led Electronics to hand out 2016 dividend of NT$0.80

    Before Going to Press | 3h 51min ago

  • GMT to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$5

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • TSMC to begin 7nm tape-out in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • Win Semi to deal out cash dividend of NT$4.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 54min ago

  • SPIL to pay NT$1.75 cash dividend for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 4h 1min ago

  • InterServ International to not hand out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | 4h 3min ago

  • Oppo actively tapping overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 4h 4min ago

  • Audio IC firm C-Media 2016 profits fall to 3-year low

    Before Going to Press | 4h 5min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link