Taiwan market: Sales of Ultra HD TVs rising

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

The proportion of Ultra HD TVs to total TVs sold in the Taiwan market is expected to rise from nearly 30% in 2016 to nearly 60% in 2017 thanks to vendors' efforts to promote 4K models, according to market sources.

Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and local brand Chimei have geared up their efforts to push sales of large-size ultra-thin 4K TVs to cash in on rising demand as some local cable TV operators plan to completely phase out analog transmissions at the end of June, said the sources.

After unveiling its QLED TVs (quantum dot TVs) at CES 2017, Samsung began to promote 55-, 65-, 75- and 88-inch QLED models in the Taiwan market recently, the sources noted.

Meanwhile, LG has also begun to promote Super UHD TVs in the local market, The Super UHD TVs feature IPS 4K displays, the sources noted, adding that the Korea-based vendor is focusing on 55- and 65-inch models. LG also plans to launch OLED TVs in the local market.

Local distributor Tsann Kuen has been promoting 60-inch and above 4K TVs, pushing the prices of some 65-inch 4K TVs to below NT$30,000 (US$994).

Sales of TVs in the Taiwan market are expected to reach over one million units in 2017, the sources estimated.