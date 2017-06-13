Taipei, Thursday, June 15, 2017 00:29 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
26°C
Taiwan market: Sales of Ultra HD TVs rising
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

The proportion of Ultra HD TVs to total TVs sold in the Taiwan market is expected to rise from nearly 30% in 2016 to nearly 60% in 2017 thanks to vendors' efforts to promote 4K models, according to market sources.

Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and local brand Chimei have geared up their efforts to push sales of large-size ultra-thin 4K TVs to cash in on rising demand as some local cable TV operators plan to completely phase out analog transmissions at the end of June, said the sources.

After unveiling its QLED TVs (quantum dot TVs) at CES 2017, Samsung began to promote 55-, 65-, 75- and 88-inch QLED models in the Taiwan market recently, the sources noted.

Meanwhile, LG has also begun to promote Super UHD TVs in the local market, The Super UHD TVs feature IPS 4K displays, the sources noted, adding that the Korea-based vendor is focusing on 55- and 65-inch models. LG also plans to launch OLED TVs in the local market.

Local distributor Tsann Kuen has been promoting 60-inch and above 4K TVs, pushing the prices of some 65-inch 4K TVs to below NT$30,000 (US$994).

Sales of TVs in the Taiwan market are expected to reach over one million units in 2017, the sources estimated.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Asustek launches ZenFone AR smartphone

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 3h 14min ago

  • Globalfoundries launches 7LP FinFET process

    Bits + chips | 3h 33min ago

  • UMC names co-presidents

    Bits + chips | 3h 51min ago

  • Taiwan aims to increase wind power-generating capacity by 652MW during 2017-2020

    Green energy | 3h 54min ago

  • Taiwan market: Taiwan Star Cellular outperforms APT to become 4th-largest telecom operator

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 59min ago

  • Winbond to expand 12-inch fab capacity

    Bits + chips | 4h 2min ago

  • Topco to see revenues peak in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 37min ago

  • China market: Government ready to assign frequency bands for 5G networks

    Before Going to Press | 3h 44min ago

  • Giantplus sees order visibility extend to year-end 2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 58min ago

  • Spreadtrum developing 5G chips

    Before Going to Press | 3h 59min ago

  • Taiwan solar cell makers unlikely to adopt Black silicon wafers

    Before Going to Press | 4h 10min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Qualcomm APs adopted in popular smartphone devices

    Before Going to Press | 4h 13min ago

  • China market: CSOT begins construction of new flexible LTPS-AMOLED panel lines

    Before Going to Press | 4h 14min ago

  • China market: HP joins local firm to promote 3D printing solutions

    Before Going to Press | 4h 15min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile to continue to count on 4G services to maintain growth momentum

    Before Going to Press | 4h 17min ago

  • Wistron business growth sees rebound

    Before Going to Press | 4h 18min ago

  • China government issues green power certificates

    Before Going to Press | 4h 28min ago

  • PWM IC backend specialist GEM Services to post single-digit revenue growth in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link