LG Display OLED expansion plans to affect global TV panel market
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

Planned investments by LG Display (LGD) to expand its OLED panel production capacity will have a profound impact on the supply of OLED panels in the global TV market.

LGD plans to invest KRW2.8 trillion (US$2.484 billion) to build a 10.5G large-size OLED production line at its P10 plant in Paju, Korea and a further KRW1.8 trillion to set up an 8.5G OLED line in Guangzhou, China. It will also spend KRW5 trillion to establish a 6G POLED (flexible OLED) line also in Paju.

Adding these new investments of KRW9.6 trillion onto its ongoing investments in OLED, LGD's expenditure in OLED lines during the period starting second-half 2017 through to first-half 2020 will total KRW16.8 trillion, according to data compiled by Digitimes Research.

Thanks to the ongoing capacity ramps, LG Display's 8.5G OLED lines will have a production capacity of 60,000 substrates a month by the end of 2017, Digitimes Research indicated. The company's monthly capacity of 8.5G lines will be increased by another 60,000 substrates in 2019 when the Guangzhou plant kicks off official operations.

Meanwhile, the planned 10.5G OLED line at its P10 plant is slated for commercial runs in 2020 with at a rate of 30,000 substrates a month.

While already the largest supplier of large-size OLED panels, LGD will continue to maintain its leading market position in the segment for years to come due to its continued investments, said the sources.

However, LGD's heavy investments in OLED lines, particularly the planned 8.5G line in Guangzhou, will encourage other panel makers to also commit equity investments for building OLED TV panel capacity and hence will help increase the penetration rate of OLED TVs, commented the sources.

China-based BOE Technology and China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) reportedly are preparing to step into the OLED panel segment soon, said the sources.

Global shipments of OLED TV panels are expected to reach 1.6 million units in 2017, representing a penetration rate of 0.6%, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting. By 2020, OLED TV panel shipments are likely to hit four million units with a penetration rate of 1.6%.

LG Display foraying into OLED TV panel production

LG Display continuing to lead in OLED TV panel production
