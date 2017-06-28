Taipei, Thursday, June 29, 2017 05:00 (GMT+8)
LG Display 8.5G line halted after plant tragedy
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

An 8.5G line of LG Display near Paju has been halted after an accident that resulted in the death of one worker. The fatal accident occurred while the worker was performing maintenance and repair activities, according to media reports in Korea.

Operations at the plant may not resume until the cause of accident is determined, which is likely to take at least two to four weeks, according to sources, which could exacerbate global panel shortages in the third quarter.

The suspension is likely to result in a loss of 715,000 square meters of large-size panels a month, which will affect panel supply in the third quarter, according to WitsView.

China-based consulting firm CINNO Display Industry Consultants calculated the suspension will affect the supply of 49- and 55-inch TV panels in July.

However, some industry watchers pointed out that the reduced supply will shore up panel prices which began to dwindle in the second quarter, particularly for 55-inch TV panels.

Meanwhile, Samsung Display and China-based BOE Technology may see extra orders as clients of LG are forced to switch their orders to other suppliers.

