LG Display constructing 10.5G TFT-LCD factory, says report

Yen Chou, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 February 2017]

LG Display is constructing a 10.5G TFT-LCD factory with monthly production capacity of 60,000 glass substrates in Paju City, northwestern South Korea, with the first phase to kick off in February 2018, according to South Korea-based Maeil Business News Korea.

The factory aims to cope with competition from China-based panel makers BOE Technology and China Star Optoelectronics Technology, which will begin production at a 10.5G TFT-LCD factory in China in the third quarter of 2018 and an 11G one in China in 2019.

Substrates at an 8.5G TFT-LCD factory can be cut into four 55-inch TV panels and 10.5G ones 10 55-inch TV panels.

LG Display will begin to convert equipment at a 8.5G TFT-LCD factory to producing OLED panels in March 2017 and is expected to begin converting the 10.5G TFT-LCD factory beginning 2020 to meet growing demand for OLED TVs.