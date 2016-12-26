Taipei, Monday, December 26, 2016 13:40 (GMT+8)
OLED to penetrate 68% of TVs in 2020, says PIDA
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 December 2016]

Use of OLED panels in TVs is on the rise, and the proportion of OLED models will keep rising to 68% in 2020, especially dominating high-end TV segment, according to the Photonics Industry & Technology Development Association (PIDA).

There were 260 million OLED panels worth US$11.7 billion shipped globally in 2015 and shipments will increase to 370 million units in 2016 and further to 1.25 billion units in 2020, with the corresponding shipment value to grow to US$16.8 billion and US$61.4 billion respectively, PIDA cited South Korea-based UBI Research as indicating.

In addition to OLED, international vendors including Apple and Samsung Electronics are paying attention to the development of three advanced display technologies: Micro LED, quantum dot LED and printing display (flexible OLED), PIDA indicated.

