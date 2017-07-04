LGD solicits equity investment from Apple for 6G OLED plant, says report

Yiling Lin, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

LG Display (LGD) is reportedly in talks with Apple to solicit equity investment in its planned 6G OLED panel plant, according to a Korea-based The Bell report.

Apple is likely to invest KRW2-3 trillion (US$1.75-2.61 billion) into the planned OLED plant, said the report. LGD has already secured an investment of KWR1 trillion for the project from Google.

LGD has successfully purchased two sets of evaporation systems from Canon's subsidiary Kokki, with the first to be installed in December 2017 and another in February 2018, said the report.

The new OLED plant, tentatively dubbed E6, will have a production capacity of 30,000 OLED panels a month.

LGD's current OLED production lines, which also have a capacity of 30,000 panels a month, are expected to come online in the second half of 2017, according to industry sources.