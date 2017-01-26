Japan market: OLED TV prices fall, says Nikkei

Fan Jen-chi, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 January 2017]

Retail prices for OLED TVs in the Japan market have dropped significantly due to decreases in price for OLED panels, according to Japan-based Nikkei.

For example, retail prices for OLED55B6P, the best-selling 55-inch OLED TV developed by LG Electronics, have dropped by 33% from about JPY400,000 (US$3,510) when it was launched in June 2016 to JPY300,000 currently.

LG Electronics is so far the only vendor of OLED TVs in the Japan market and initially launched such TV models in May 2015. 55-inch OLED TVs sold at JPY620,000 in May 2015, and a 55-inch OLED TV panel was quoted at US$1,400 then. However, quotes for a 55-inch OLED TV panel have fallen to US$710 currently, pushing down retail prices for OLED TVs.

In comparison with OLED TVs, retail prices for LCD TVs have dropped less. For example, retail prices for KJ-55X8500D, a Sony 55-inch LCD TV model, have slipped from about JPY250,000 in June 2016 to about JPY200,000 currently, with price gap between the model and OLED55B6P shrinking from JPY150,000 to JPY100,000.

Toshiba plans to launch OLED TVs in the Japan market in March 2017 and Sony and Panasonic will follow suit later in the year. This is expected to trigger a price war to push down retail prices for OLED TVs.

So far, LG Display is the globally only producer of OLED TV panels. JOLED, a Japan-based panel maker mainly made up of Sony's and Panasonic's OLED R&D staffs, plans to start production of OLED TV panels in 2017.